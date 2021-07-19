Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.62. 46,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,319. The company has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

