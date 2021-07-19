KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 5,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. On average, analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

