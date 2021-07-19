Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

