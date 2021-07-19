Alpha Pro Tech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 18,222 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,472% compared to the typical volume of 1,159 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of APT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 232,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 166,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

