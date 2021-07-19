Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,404 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 481% compared to the average daily volume of 414 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $3,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. 34,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,961. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

