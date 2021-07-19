Private Capital Management LLC Has $16.61 Million Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,180 shares during the quarter. Asure Software accounts for 2.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 11.42% of Asure Software worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.