Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 312.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $372.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

