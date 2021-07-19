Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DSP Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSPG stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

