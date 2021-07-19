Perritt Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,776. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.