Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $7,193,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.16. 503,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,983. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

