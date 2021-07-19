Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $986,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $10.73 on Monday, reaching $408.97. The stock had a trading volume of 148,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

