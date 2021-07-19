AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is IHT Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $116.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

