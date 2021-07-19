Port Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. grew its position in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $244.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.60. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $475.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

