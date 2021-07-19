ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Update

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.82. 19,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

