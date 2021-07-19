Frax Achieves Market Cap of $236.17 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $236.17 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00098614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00148058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.11 or 1.00134190 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 236,722,874 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.