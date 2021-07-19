Great Point Partners LLC Has $43 Million Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,713 shares during the period. MacroGenics comprises approximately 8.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $42,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. 3,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

