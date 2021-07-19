Great Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,000. Biogen accounts for about 4.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.10.

BIIB stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.16. 28,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.63. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

