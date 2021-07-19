Great Point Partners LLC Trims Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Great Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 56.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409,285 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

