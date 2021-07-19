Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $28.43 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,872.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $530.31 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

