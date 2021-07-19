Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 20,847 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R. Hewitt Pate acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $98.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

