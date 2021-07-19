Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.