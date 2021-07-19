Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $290.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

