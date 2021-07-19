Infusive Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,120 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $530.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.67.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

