Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DHCAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,157. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.