Centerbridge Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCIC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $4,894,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $4,414,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $3,153,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,535. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

