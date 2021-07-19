Q Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

