Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires 382,079 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 227.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,079 shares during the period. Vivint Smart Home makes up 2.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vivint Smart Home worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,995,000 after buying an additional 295,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 357,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 120,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 143,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.92. 4,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,150. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

