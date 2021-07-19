Harvey Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the quarter. Cabot accounts for 2.6% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $36,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cabot by 3,738.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 250,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $8,323,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE CBT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.36. 2,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

