Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of TUFN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 3,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $345.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

