Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

