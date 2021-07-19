Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

JRONY traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

