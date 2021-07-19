Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $491,964.09

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $491,964.09 and approximately $40,018.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.14 or 0.00114513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.73 or 0.00771433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

