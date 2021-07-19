LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,796 shares during the period. LiveRamp makes up about 1.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of LiveRamp worth $46,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 888.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 140,554 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 688,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after buying an additional 129,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. 15,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,876. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.99.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

