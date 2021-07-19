Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of DURYY remained flat at $$7.76 during trading hours on Monday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

