DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $442.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,067. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

