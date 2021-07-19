Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were down 5.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as low as $72.37 and last traded at $73.86. Approximately 121,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,773,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.04.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

