Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPGYF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 171,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,681. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.