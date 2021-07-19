True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TUERF stock remained flat at $$5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

