American Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,817 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $3,121,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $218,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 118,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,867. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

