Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,787 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 2.5% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $87,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.74. 3,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,470. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,302 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

