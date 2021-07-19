Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 288,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
HOV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $536.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $146.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
