Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 288,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

HOV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $536.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

