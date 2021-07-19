Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

In other news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $25.01. 51,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,443. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

