Prentice Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Prentice Capital Management LP trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342,340 shares during the period. United Natural Foods comprises 1.6% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $31.68. 9,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,707 shares of company stock worth $9,047,429. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

