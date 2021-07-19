American Capital Management Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 2.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $88,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,462. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,788. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

