Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires 311,200 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,200 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,597. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

