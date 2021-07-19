Blackstone Group Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Blackstone Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814,932 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

