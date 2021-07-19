Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $17.72 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $883,142.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013188 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00771703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.