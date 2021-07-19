Court Place Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $224.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,225. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

