Contour Asset Management LLC Has $20.26 Million Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,423 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 4,053,253 shares during the period. ADT comprises about 1.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 15,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,318. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.89 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

