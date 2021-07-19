Polygon Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Shares of CCV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.